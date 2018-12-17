John Bohannon: Comes off bench for double-double

Bohannon posted 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 24 minutes in Sunday's 110-101 win over Long Island.

The 6'11" center brings some much needed size to the Crustacean Nation roster. Last night marked Bohannon's second double-double of the season, which have occurred in two of his past three games. If he continues this strong play, the 27 year old veteran could replace Dallas Lauderdale in the starting lineup.