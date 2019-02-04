John Bohannon: Delivers a double double in win
Bohannon posted 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks across 32 minutes in Saturday's 111-98 home win over the Herd.
That's two double doubles in three games for Bohannon, who still defers to Dallas Lauderdale as the starting center. Despite coming off the bench, Bohannon has played 25 or more minutes in four of his last seven games. Robert Williams, who is with the G League club, missed the game due to a sore back, opening up big minutes for Bohannon.
