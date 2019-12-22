John Bohannon: Double-doubles in win

Bohannon produced 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in Saturday's win over the Delaware at the MGM Resorts Winter Showcase.

With Yante Maten hurt and Tacko Fall up with the parent club, Bohannon stepped into the starting lineup at center and put up an excellent stat line in the win. Despite Bohannon's 14 boards, Crustacean Nation was still out rebounded by the Blue Coats 51-44. Expect Bohannon to continue to receive big minutes as Fall is expected to stay with Boston for another 1-2 weeks. The Claws can now enjoy the holiday break before heading to Washington for the Friday's match-up with the Go-Go.