John Bohannon: Gathers 11 boards in win

Bohannon produced nine points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots in Thursday's 122-98 home win over the Charge.

Bohannon received 24 minutes of run as the Red Claws decided to go big against the Charge. Of course, it doesn't get bigger than Tacko Fall (big double-double), but Bohannon was very effective as well. The "go big" tactic worked well as Maine blew out Canton from start to finish. Crustacean Nation had an 18 point lead at halftime. The Red Claws now travel to the great dairy state of Wisconsin for Saturday's match-up with the first place Herd. The Claws are only a half-game behind the Herd in the Eastern Conference standings.