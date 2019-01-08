John Bohannon: Notches efficient shooting day

Bohannon scored nine points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and collected nine rebounds along with five assists and two blocks across 29 minutes Saturday against Grand Rapids.

Bohannon missed just one shot during his time on the court, helping his team to a 109-102 win on the road. He's averaging just 5.7 points along with 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 14.5 minutes per game (18 games) this season off the bench and should remain a reserve moving forward given his uninspiring play so far.