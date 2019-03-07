John Bohannon: Records unconventional double-double

Bohannon tallied five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks in the 102-97 loss Sunday to Grand Rapids.

It's an unconventional double-double, but one nevertheless as Bohannon has safely secured a starting spot in the lineup over Dallas Lauderdale. In 34 games with the Red Claws, the 6-11 center is averaging 6.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 blocks, but only 19.2 minutes per game. That last figure should rise substantially in the Red Claw's final nine games.