John Bohannon: Records unconventional double-double
Bohannon tallied five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks in the 102-97 loss Sunday to Grand Rapids.
It's an unconventional double-double, but one nevertheless as Bohannon has safely secured a starting spot in the lineup over Dallas Lauderdale. In 34 games with the Red Claws, the 6-11 center is averaging 6.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 blocks, but only 19.2 minutes per game. That last figure should rise substantially in the Red Claw's final nine games.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...