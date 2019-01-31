John Bohannon: Registers surprising double-double
Bohannon finished Wednesday's win over the Charge with 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one blocked shot.
Bohannon won't extend his range past the paint, but it certainly worked Wednesday as the 6-11 center finished with a season high in points and rebounds. Bohannon hasn't exactly been a major contributor for Maine this year, but that might change in the coming weeks if the Red Claws continue to have their depth depleted.
