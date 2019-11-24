John Bohannon: Shines in expanded role Saturday
Bohannon tallied six points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block over a season-high 16 minutes Saturday versus Westchester.
Bohannon had not logged more than six minutes in any of the first four games this season, but he made the most of an expanded role Saturday. Bohannon's increased role Saturday may have been the result of Sheldon Jeter sitting out, so it may not be a permanent increase in action.
