Butler was waived by the Trail Blazers on Friday, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Butler was waived in order to make room for Justin Minaya's two-way roster spot. Butler made 19 NBA appearances last season but will likely spend the 2023-24 campaign with the Trail Blazers' G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix.
