John Dawson: Best performance
Dawson added eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 98-88 win over the Lakeland Magic.
The first year product from Liberty played a career high 35 minutes and, as a result, was able to record a mark in each major statistical category. Aside from his best performance Wednesday, Dawson has been a non-factor, only averaging 2.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.7 assist per game for the Swarm this season.
