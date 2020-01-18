Play

John Dawson: Doesn't see the floor Friday

Dawson was a DNP-CD for Friday's game against Fort Wayne.

Dawson's only appeared in 14 games this season, averaging 2.8 points in 11.0 minutes per contest. he's especially struggled shooting the ball and is drilling just 31.7 percent of his field goals and 35.7 percent of his threes so far this year.

Our Latest Stories