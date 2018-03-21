John Dawson: Explodes for 19
Dawson provided 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals during Tuesday's 110-108 win over South Bay.
This was by far Dawson's best game of the season in which he scored a career high 19 points on 63.6 percent shooting. It would be hard for the 6-2 guard to replicate Tuesday's performance again though, as he is only averaging 4.1 points across 35 games this year.
