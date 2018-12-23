John Dawson: Held to five points

Dawson registered five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and a block over 15 minutes Saturday against Rio Grande Valley.

Lawson only took four shots on the day, and he managed to knock down two including a deep ball. Although the 23-year-old finally appears healthy, he figures to see limited action off the bench moving forward.

Our Latest Stories