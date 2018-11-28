John Dawson: Missed Tuesday's contest

Dawson (tooth) did not play in Tuesday's loss to Long Island.

Dawson evidently suffered the injury during Saturday's loss to Raptors 905 as the undrafted guard had only recently returned from a previous injury. The 22-year-old has played in just five games this season, averaging 11.0 minutes, 1.8 points and 2.0 rebounds over the course of the year.

