John Dawson: Plays seven minutes in loss

Dawson recorded two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in seven minutes during Friday's loss to Westchester.

Dawson's seen his workload dip for a third-straight year as the 24-year-old's failed to find his rhythm shooting the ball from distance. After drilling at least 36.5 percent of his treys in either of the past two seasons, Dawson's making just 30.8 percent of his attempts this year. He's seen action in seven games and is averaging just 9.3 minutes per appearance.