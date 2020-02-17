Play

John Dawson: Plays three minutes in loss

Dawson tallied three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt) across three minutes in Thursday's loss to the Herd.

Dawson continues to be on the fringes of coach Joe Wolf's rotation. Considering he's played in just 18 of teams 34 games on the season despite being at full health the whole year, Dawson can be safely avoided in all formats.

