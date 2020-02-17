John Dawson: Plays three minutes in loss
Dawson tallied three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt) across three minutes in Thursday's loss to the Herd.
Dawson continues to be on the fringes of coach Joe Wolf's rotation. Considering he's played in just 18 of teams 34 games on the season despite being at full health the whole year, Dawson can be safely avoided in all formats.
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.