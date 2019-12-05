John Dawson: Scores eight points off bench
Dawson amassed eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two steals, a rebound and an assist in 13 minutes during Tuesday's loss to College Park.
Dawson provided some solid run off the bench, seeing action for just the fifth time this season. Across four previous games, he's averaged 2.8 points in 6.5 minutes, though his opportunities may be tick up a bit after Tuesday's performance.
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.