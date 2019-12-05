John Dawson: Scores eight points off bench

Dawson amassed eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two steals, a rebound and an assist in 13 minutes during Tuesday's loss to College Park.

Dawson provided some solid run off the bench, seeing action for just the fifth time this season. Across four previous games, he's averaged 2.8 points in 6.5 minutes, though his opportunities may be tick up a bit after Tuesday's performance.