John Dawson: Unable to give much in win
Dawson recorded two points (1-4 FG), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 15 minutes during Sunday's win over Long Island.
Dawson had a rough night on offense, though he made his mark on the defensive side of things. The 24-year-old continues to see a moderate reserve role for the Swarm and is averaging 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per game on the year.
