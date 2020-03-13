John Dawson: Unable to give much in win

Dawson recorded two points (1-4 FG), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 15 minutes during Sunday's win over Long Island.

Dawson had a rough night on offense, though he made his mark on the defensive side of things. The 24-year-old continues to see a moderate reserve role for the Swarm and is averaging 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per game on the year.