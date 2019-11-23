Egbunu recorded 22 points (11-11 FG), two rebounds and an assist in 25 minutes Friday against Canton.

Egbunu's performance was remarkable, both for the fact that he hit every shot he took but also that he did so without taking a three or any free throws. The Nigerian center's scoring at an extremely efficient clip this year and has season-long averages of 12.2 points and 8.0 rebounds on 86.7 percent shooting from the field and 71.4 percent shooting from the line in 21.2 minutes.