John Egbunu: Perfect shooting from field in loss
Egbunu recorded 22 points (11-11 FG), two rebounds and an assist in 25 minutes Friday against Canton.
Egbunu's performance was remarkable, both for the fact that he hit every shot he took but also that he did so without taking a three or any free throws. The Nigerian center's scoring at an extremely efficient clip this year and has season-long averages of 12.2 points and 8.0 rebounds on 86.7 percent shooting from the field and 71.4 percent shooting from the line in 21.2 minutes.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...