Egbunu generated 10 points (4-4 FG, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block across 17 minutes in Sunday's loss to Windy City.

Egbunu was one of the few bright spots for the Nets as he failed to miss from the field and neared a double-double in just 17 minutes. The Florida product is having a successful season so far and is averaging 9.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.0 block in 20.3 minutes through four G-Leauge games.