John Gillon: Completes double-double
Gillon tallied 20 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 assists and one rebound in the 137-132 win over the Herd on Tuesday.
Gillon joined Tyler Dorsey as the "other" guard to drop a double-double, but 20 points and 11 assists was certainly overshadowed by the two-way player's 36-point, 13-rebound line. Gillon has thrived in his starting role with the BayHawks, averaging 16.6 points, 6.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 25 games this season.
