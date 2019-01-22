Holland racked up 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 29 minutes Saturday against the Wolves.

Holland drained an impressive 70.0 percent of his attempts from the field and knocked home four treys in a blowout victory at home. Though he hasn't solidified his spot within the starting five, he's been one of Austin's top role players, averaging 13.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 27.6 minutes per contest (22 games).