John Holland: Released by Cleveland
Holland was waived by the Cavaliers on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Holland was let go by the Cavs after appearing in just one game during garbage time this season. Andrew Harrison was brought in to replace Holland on Cleveland's roster.
