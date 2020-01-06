John Jenkins: Agrees to terms with Chinese club

Jenkins agreed to terms with the Jiangsu Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Associate on Monday, Sportando.com reports.

Jenkins will take his talents overseas after failing to secure an NBA contract for the 2019-20 season. After averaging 4.7 points and 1.4 rebounds in 12.8 minutes across 26 total games last season split between the Wizards and Knicks, Jenkins had his team option declined by New York.