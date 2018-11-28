John Jenkins: Jenkins on USA WC qualifying roster
Jenkins will miss a few games with the Westchester Knicks to join the USA World Cup roster as the team attempts to qualify for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.
The USA team is coached by former Knicks legend Jeff Van Gundy. The team will play Argentina on November 29th and Uruguay December 2nd. Jenkins is expected to return to the Westchester Knicks shortly after the Uruguay match-up.
