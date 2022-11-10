Jenkins didn't play Monday against South Bay due to a low-back injury.
After scoring 19 points during the Ignite's season opener, Jenkins has missed back-to-back games due to a low-back injury. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday against Santa Cruz.
