John Jenkins: Quick start to season

Jenkins totaled 35 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's game against Westchester.

Jenkins has been on fire to start the season and will likely be one of the top candidates to get a call-up from an NBA team when allowable in January. For now, the 27-year-old will try to sustain his averages of 28.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals while playing in the G League.