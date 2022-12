Jenkins (back) totaled 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound in 12 minutes during Sunday's 128-102 loss to Stockton.

Jenkins, who'd been battling a back injury, made his second appearance of the season and first since Nov. 4. The 31-year-old needed just 12 minutes to reach double figures and is currently averaging 16.5 points on 52.4 percent shooting.