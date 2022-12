Jenkins mustered 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 96-88 loss to Motor City in the G League Showcase.

Jenkins has scored in double figures in all four of his G League appearances this year. The 31-year-old is averaging 14.8 points while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from deep.