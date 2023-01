Jenkins (undisclosed) finished with 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and three steals in 24 minutes during Friday's 136-115 win over Santa Cruz.

Jenkins was sidelined for the team's previous matchup due to an undisclosed issue, but he returned to action Friday and scored a team-high 20 points. Across 10 appearances, the 31-year-old is averaging 16.2 points on 46.2 percent shooting in 26.2 minutes per game.