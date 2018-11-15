John Jenkins: Scores 23 points

Jenkins tallied 23 points in the Wednesday win over the Charge.

Jenkins mixed in a smattering of other statistics, but for the most part the guard reprised his role as the primary scorer for Westchester. The 27-year-old hasn't done much more than score in the G-League this season, but he does it well, and likely could earn a potential call-up at some point as the season progresses.

