Jenkins posted 37 points (13-20 FG, 11-17 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 126-124 win over Birmingham Squadron.

Jenkins exploded for a season-high 37 points thanks to 11 made threes. Across eight G League games, the 31-year-old is averaging 16.4 points while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three.