Jenkins posted 25 points (9-18 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 loss to the Blue.

Jenkins was efficient from the field en route to a team-high 25 points, marking his highest total since dropping a season-high 37 against the Squadron on New Year's Day. Across 13 appearances, the 31-year-old is averaging 16.4 points while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from deep.