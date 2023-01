Jenkins registered 26 points (10-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 121-114 loss to Fort Wayne.

Jenkins has scored at least 20 points in three straight games and is shooting 60.9 percent from the field and 52.0 percent from three during that stretch. On the season (15 games), the 31-year-old is averaging 17.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.7 minutes.