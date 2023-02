Jenkins mustered 27 points (8-18 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 loss to South Bay.

Jenkins was lights out from deep en route to his seventh straight game with at least 20 points. Across 19 appearances, the 31-year-old is averaging 18.8 points while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 45.1 percent from deep.