John Jenkins: Signs with Spanish club
Jenkins signed a contract Monday with Spanish club CB Miraflores of the Liga ACB, freelance reporter David Pick reports.
A first-round pick of the Hawks in 2012, Jenkins will head overseas after five years of limited success as a three-point specialist at the NBA level. Given his pedigree, Jenkins could immediately become one of the top scorers in Spain, which may allow him to attract some NBA attention next summer.
More News
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...