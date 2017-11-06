John Jenkins: Signs with Spanish club

Jenkins signed a contract Monday with Spanish club CB Miraflores of the Liga ACB, freelance reporter David Pick reports.

A first-round pick of the Hawks in 2012, Jenkins will head overseas after five years of limited success as a three-point specialist at the NBA level. Given his pedigree, Jenkins could immediately become one of the top scorers in Spain, which may allow him to attract some NBA attention next summer.

