Jenkins notched 23 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3PT, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 141-119 loss to Fort Wayne.

Jenkins was lights-out from deep and scored at least 20 points for a second straight game, marking the fourth time he's reached that plateau this season. Across 14 games, the 31-year-old is averaging 16.9 points while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from three.