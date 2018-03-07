John Petrucelli: Career high 24 points

Petrucelli recorded 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five steals and three assists during Wednesday's 113-108 road win over the Blue.

Wednesday's scoring performance was a new career high for the former Molloy College star while also contributing with high tallies in rebounds and steals. One of Petrucelli's strengths is his free-throw shooting percentage, currently sitting at 88 percent. For Lakeland this season, the 25-year-old is averaging 7.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest.