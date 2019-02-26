Petrucelli, who had missed Friday's contest with an undisclosed injury, played in Tuesday's win over Capital City and finished the contest with 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four steals and an assist.

Petrucelli has essentially developed into Lakeland's sixth man, playing at least 23 minutes a game throughout the month of February. Lakeland continues to compete for a high playoff seed meaning Petrucelli will likely see his full compliment of minutes every time he is active.