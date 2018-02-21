John Petrucelli: Rebounds from bad performance

Petrucelli added 12 points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assists across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 98-88 loss to visiting Greensboro.

Coming off his worst performance of the season, Petrucelli rebounded and amassed double digits in scoring. Molloy College's all-time leading scorer is currently averaging 7.2 points and 3.5 rebounds this season for Lakeland.