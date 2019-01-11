Petrucelli (undisclosed) tallied four points 92-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in the loss Wednesday to the Blue Coats.

Petrucelli missed two games with an undisclosed injury, but was able to find his way into the starting rotation once more Wednesday. The combo guard is averaging 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 20 games this season.