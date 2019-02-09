John Petrucelli: Starts at shooting guard in win
Petrucelli started at shooting guard in Friday's 109-103 win over the BayHawks. He finished with nine points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one blocked shot.
Petrucelli has emerged as a key rotational piece for Lakeland, more recently taking over as the shooting guard for the organization. That's boosted his numbers well past his 2017-18 figures, as the 26-year-old is averaging 11.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists through 32 games.
