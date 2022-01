Petty registered 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 28 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against South Bay.

Petty drained a team-high four treys en route to a season-high 14 points. However, that has been the lone game in which Petty has scored in double digits, and he's only averaging 7.4 points per game. When factoring in that and the fact that he keeps coming off the bench, his upside just won't be very high going forward.