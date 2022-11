Petty racked up 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two assists, two blocks, a rebound and a steal across 35 minutes in Saturday's 129-103 loss against the Legends.

Petty scored a combined five points over his first two appearances of the season, but he enjoyed a bigger role in this one and responded with a solid scoring performance. This might lead to more minutes in the coming games for Petty, who failed to play more than 25 minutes in the first two contests of the campaign.