Petty had five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and an assist across 17 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss to the Capitanes.

Petty has made 10 appearances for Birmingham this season and has struggled to get things going offensively, something that was apparent here as well. The nature of his role doesn't suggest things will change soon, and he's averaging a meager 5.1 points per game on the season.