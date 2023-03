Petty registered six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists across 22 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Vipers.

Petty didn't do much in this game, but that has been a trend with him all season long, and he should continue to hold a lesser role off the bench in a struggling Birmingham team. He's averaging just 6.0 points per game across 22 outings.