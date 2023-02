Petty recorded 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, an assist and a block across 27 minutes in Friday's loss to the Skyforce.

Petty looked impressive on limited minutes off the bench and was one of six Birmingham players that scored in double digits in this loss. The main issue with Petty is his lack of consistency, as he has been unable to string solid performances on a regular basis while coming off the bench. He's averaging 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season.