Petty posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 28 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss to Lakeland.

Petty has scored in double digits in two of his last three appearances, but overall, his season numbers have been quite inconsistent due to the own nature of his role off the bench. Petty is only averaging 7.1 points per game, but he should remain a consistent second-unit threat for the Squadron.