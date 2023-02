Petty notched 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and a steal across 33 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss to the Skyforce.

Petty has scored in double digits in back-to-back games, but this was the first time he posted those figures since Jan. 17. He has been inconsistent this season, but when he has been given the chance to perform, he usually delivers solid numbers regardless of his role.