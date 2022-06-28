Wall is planning on signing with the Clippers once he clears waivers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Wall wasted no time in choosing his preferred destination, as the veteran agreed to a contract buyout with the Rockets literally less than a half an hour before planning on signing with the Clippers. Although the Kentucky product can't officially join the Clippers just yet, and there are reportedly numerous teams calling in to pursue him away, Wall remains locked in on signing with the Clippers. He'll join Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and form one of the best "Big Three" in the league.